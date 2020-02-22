iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,063,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,845,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 216,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $143.94 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

