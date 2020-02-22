iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 430.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $195.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $160.87 and a 12 month high of $198.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

