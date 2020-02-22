iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.