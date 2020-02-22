iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 930,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,399. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.