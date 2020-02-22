Italo Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a total market cap of $28,050.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.02922790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00227689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,778,671 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.