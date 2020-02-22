Iungo Price Up 95% This Week (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $46,486.00 and $1.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 95% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00481218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.74 or 0.06684577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005118 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.