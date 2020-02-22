Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jaguar Health an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAGX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

