JD Coin Trading 7% Lower This Week (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. JD Coin has a total market cap of $925,318.00 and $7,967.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JD Coin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,049,395 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars.

