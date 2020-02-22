Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 14,547 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $26,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

