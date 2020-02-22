Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 20,780 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,906 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after acquiring an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

