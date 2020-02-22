Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 398,560 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.84% of Harsco worth $33,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HSC opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

