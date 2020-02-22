Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 64,457 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,457 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,050,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

