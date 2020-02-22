Jennison Associates LLC Buys 232,765 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.60% of Intersect ENT worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

XENT opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $900.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.91. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Several brokerages have commented on XENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

