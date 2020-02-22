Jennison Associates LLC Buys 63,824 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Nlight worth $23,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nlight stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Nlight Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nlight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

