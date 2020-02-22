Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 797,066 Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 797,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,748,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.33% of Actuant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Actuant alerts:

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Actuant stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.51. Actuant Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.