Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,113 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.86% of Jeld-Wen worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.71. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

