Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NYSE:VMC opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.19. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

