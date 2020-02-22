Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Byline Bancorp worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $747.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

