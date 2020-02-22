Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 796,719 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 41,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 491,762 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,474 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

