Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6,714.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371,798 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.