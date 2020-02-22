Jennison Associates LLC Has $21.28 Million Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,437 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Parsley Energy worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.94%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

