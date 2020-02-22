Jennison Associates LLC Has $24.90 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,466 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.59% of Lazard worth $24,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra increased their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

