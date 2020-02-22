Jennison Associates LLC Has $25.58 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,413 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.