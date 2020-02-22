Jennison Associates LLC Has $28.94 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,552 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $28,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

