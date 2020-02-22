Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199,572 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Lamb Weston worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

