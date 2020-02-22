Jennison Associates LLC Has $31.50 Million Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.93% of Inphi worth $31,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $93.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,825 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

