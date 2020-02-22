Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.25 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $32,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 1.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.