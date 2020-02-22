Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.36 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,676,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $32,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 44,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,793,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

