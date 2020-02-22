Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

COP opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

