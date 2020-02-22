Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.58% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $31,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NSA stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.