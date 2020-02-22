Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,435 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Trinity Industries worth $20,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 101,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $2,064,845.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $22.85 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

TRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

