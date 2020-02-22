Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.98% of Monro worth $25,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Monro during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Monro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.