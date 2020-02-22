Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $26,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.