Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.05% of Shockwave Medical worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -16.60. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,296,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $160,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,987,776 in the last quarter.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.