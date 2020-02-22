Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.11% of Cardlytics worth $30,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 33,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $1,876,100.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,079.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $3,422,505.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,205 shares of company stock valued at $41,300,748 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

