Jennison Associates LLC Sells 115,886 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,886 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NEM opened at $49.44 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

