Jennison Associates LLC Sells 255,627 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,627 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

CHD opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

