Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Premier worth $24,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $8,861,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 148,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 93,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

