Jennison Associates LLC Sells 419,774 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 419,774 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Etsy worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $66,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,311,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 742,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after purchasing an additional 526,804 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

