Jennison Associates LLC Sells 66,437 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,437 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cintas worth $30,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $293.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

