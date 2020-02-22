Jennison Associates LLC Sells 84,115 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,115 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Everbridge worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $175,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,972 shares of company stock worth $12,181,737 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

