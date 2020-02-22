Jennison Associates LLC Takes $30.08 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 504,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,080,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.85% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,192.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,778 shares of company stock worth $20,217,001 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $88.00 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.