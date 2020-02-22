JET8 Trading 27.6% Lower This Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One JET8 token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $218,743.00 and $39.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02891938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

