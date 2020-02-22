Jewel (JWL) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Jewel has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and $1.19 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

