Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,994,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6,249.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,168,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,283,000 after acquiring an additional 159,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

