Joint Ventures Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $44,930.00 and approximately $1,327.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02891938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.