Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE JLL traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.20. 192,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,553. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day moving average is $155.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44,215 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.