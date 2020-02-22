KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Reaches $115,955.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $115,955.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002235 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

