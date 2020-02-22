KickCoin (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0009

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinBene, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

