KickToken Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, KickToken has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including COSS, HitBTC, Dcoin and Gate.io. KickToken has a market cap of $394,777.00 and approximately $133,197.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00481364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.06473716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 781,173,067,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,983,060,695 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, P2PB2B, HitBTC, COSS, ABCC, YoBit, Dcoin, Bilaxy, BitMart, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Coinsbit, Exmo, Mercatox, TOKOK, KuCoin, CoinBene and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.